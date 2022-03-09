Aww! Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals the marriage advice he gave his dear friend Shraddha Arya and said, “I am so proud of her for the way she is handling her marriage”

Dheeraj and Shraddha were amongst the most loved on-screen couples and the fans miss watching them together.  Now in a recent interview, Dheeraj spoke about the advice he gave Shraddha during her wedding.

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the leads of the serial, Dheeraj and Shraddha, have become household names with their performances as Karan and Preeta respectively.

Dheeraj and Shraddha initially didn’t know each other, but then, they became the best of friends. They get along like a house on fire!

Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience, and that’s because of the off-screen rapport they shared with each other.

 The two have a massive fan following and the fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the duo.

A few months back, Dheeraj Dhoopar quit Kundali Bhgaya as he had bagged another show and was also going to be part of the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa's season 10.

In a recent interview, Dheeraj was asked about the advice he gave Shraddha Arya during her wedding, to which the actor said, “I didn’t get emotional but was very happy for her as it was the biggest decision of her life and from now, her life has changed completely. I told her that from now your life is completely changed and it’s no more I – Me- Myself, it's “US” and she understood what I told her. I am so proud of her the way she is handling her marriage and I wish her all the love and success in life.”

Wasn't that the sweetest advice one could have about Marriage?

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love the pair of Dheeraj and Shraddha and they were considered one of the iconic couples on television.

Latest Video