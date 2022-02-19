AWW! Kundali Bhagya: Is love in the air for Sammy aka Abhishek Kapoor on the sets? Find out who?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

The show is made up of a great ensemble cast who add wonders to the show And one of them is Abhishek Kapoor who plays teh role of Sammy in the show, and as we reported before people on the sets think that he has found love with co-star Rishika Nag and even though they are just teasing, fans find it very amusing, check out the story Ruhi Chaturvedi who plays the role of Sherilyn posted:

Meanwhile, Karan mentions that he is talking on behalf of the entire Luthra family and if Mahesh is taken to the asylum then the entire Luthra family would leave, she can live in the house all alone.

Karan refuses to talk to Preeta, she doesn't understand what has happened and why is everyone suddenly against her.

Prithvi's evil plan has finally worked and he is taunting Preeta about how will she get out of this.

In the upcoming episode, we see that Preeta swaps the food that Prithvi has given to Mahesh and eats to see what is wrong with the food.

Preeta eats the food at the dining table and faints.

Everybody rushes to save Preeta and she is not waking up.

