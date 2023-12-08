Aww! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht celebrates 5 years of togetherness with Harsh Tuli, pens a long romantic note

Looks like the couple have reached a milestone in their relationship and recently celebrated 5 years of togetherness. Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle shared some cozy pictures with her beau
Twinkle Vasisht

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. Speaking about him she had earlier said, “His name is Harsh Tuli and I am dating him since 5 years. He is a Delhi-based hotelier and an entrepreneur."

Looks like the couple have reached a milestone in their relationship and recently celebrated 5 years of togetherness. Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle shared some cozy pictures with her beau and captioned it, “Five years ago today, I met you, and you've transformed my life. You've shown me love, support, and acceptance in ways I never thought possible. With you, I've grown and become the woman I am today. Happy first date anniversary, my love!

She also wrote, “Today, I bet my life and everything, and I can say without a doubt that my man is the best a woman can have or even dream of, especially when the world was judging and looking down upon me, considering me a weirdo. You made me realize that I am actually crazy but lovable and just fine! And it's been 5 years since then. Not only did you love me, but you also nurtured me, and it felt more like being raised by family than just having a boyfriend. I have grown into this woman I never thought I'd be, and I owe it all to you!”

Twinkle further wrote, “Yes, I am still stupid, crazy, and silly! But with you, I can't help but let my inner child out that others only judged me for...From being a messed up person to just being your silly, annoying, messy girlfriend, but a much-evolved woman, you have made me better in every way.

You are my best friend, my love, my guide, and so much more to me…”

Harsh replied to Twinkle, “Happy 5 Love”

Check out the lovely post here;

Twinkle had previously revealed her wedding plans saying, “I would love to have a beach wedding, with the near and dear ones marking their presence. Of course, my Kundali Bhagya family will be there. My partner also has lots of friends. Vaani Kapoor is his childhood friend. We don't want many people involved to protect everyone's everyone's privacy. However, reception will be a grand one and that's the plan as of now." 

About Author



