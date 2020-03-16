AWW! Look how Arjun Bijlani got a beautiful SURPRISE from wife Neha Swami on their 9th wedding anniversary

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami got married in the year 2013 after dating for a long time. The duo celebrates their 9th anniversary today.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 10:39
Arjun-Neha

MUMBAI : Arjun Bijlani is one of the hottest actors in the television world. 

The popular actor has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for a very long time now. 

Arjun has established his name in the past several years with the choice of projects he has done so far. 

The handsome hunk is known for his charming personality and can make anyone go weak in their knees with his dashing looks. 

Well, we all know that Arjun is happily married to Neha Swami. 

ALSO READ: AMAZING: Arjun Bijlani reveals how Neha Swami was INSECURE after his SUCCESS, thought he would NOT marry her!

The actor is a complete family man and we have seen it on various occasions. 

Neha and Arjun are proud parents of a baby boy whom they have named Ayaan. 

Well, today, Arjun and Neha complete 9 years of marital bliss today. 

The duo has given major couple goals through these years as they enjoy their married life. 

On this special occasion, Arjun and Neha surprise each other and it is all kinds of cute. 

A video has surfaced on social media where Arjun is quickly making way through his vanity while his beautiful wife Neha waits for him. 

Take a look:

Arjun joyfully wishes Neha as soon as he enters the vanity van. 

Neha looked stunning in a red bandhani saree and the duo shared a warm hug. 

Arjun's son Ayaan was also present who was hiding away as he seemed a bit camera shy. 

Well, it seems Neha and Arjun are leaving no chance to make each other feel extremely special on their wedding anniversary. 

Here's wishing the beautiful couple a happy wedding anniversary!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani: I have enjoyed every moment hosting 'India's Got Talent'

Arjun Bijlani Neha Swami Miley Jab Hum Tum Naagin Remix Left Right Left Smart Jodi Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ayaan bijlani Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Kavach TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 10:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Big Twist! Prisha BLACKMAILS Armaan to make their relationship official
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Imlie : Exclusive! Imlie to be insulted as the Rathore family will think she cannot bare a child’ Aryan stands by her
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
HILARIOUS: Rudraksh to CROSS DRESS as a NANNY and take a job at Preesha’s house to meet his daughter Ruhi in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein!
MUMBAI: Yeh hai Chahatein is one of the most sought after shows on television.Also Read: ...
SURPRISING! Mohsin Khan was not a part of Shivangi Joshi's birthday celebration, fans notice his ABSENCE
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi turned a year older on 18th May and it was indeed a happy occasion for her. ...
Shocking! Esha Gupta gets massively trolled for her latest picture, netizens are calling her ‘Besharam’
MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is no doubt one such actress who is known not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for...
Exclusive! “Priyadarshan is the great director, we did not had any conversation but I am sure he will be happy with the sequel” Anees Bazmee
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is no doubt one of the best mines of Bollywood. How can we forget projects like Thank...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Esha Gupta gets massively trolled for her latest picture, netizens are calling her ‘Besharam’
Shocking! Esha Gupta gets massively trolled for her latest picture, netizens are calling her ‘Besharam’
Latest Video