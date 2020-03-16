AWW! Look how Arjun Bijlani got a beautiful SURPRISE from wife Neha Swami on their 9th wedding anniversary

MUMBAI : Arjun Bijlani is one of the hottest actors in the television world.

The popular actor has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for a very long time now.

Arjun has established his name in the past several years with the choice of projects he has done so far.

The handsome hunk is known for his charming personality and can make anyone go weak in their knees with his dashing looks.

Well, we all know that Arjun is happily married to Neha Swami.

The actor is a complete family man and we have seen it on various occasions.

Neha and Arjun are proud parents of a baby boy whom they have named Ayaan.

Well, today, Arjun and Neha complete 9 years of marital bliss today.

The duo has given major couple goals through these years as they enjoy their married life.

On this special occasion, Arjun and Neha surprise each other and it is all kinds of cute.

A video has surfaced on social media where Arjun is quickly making way through his vanity while his beautiful wife Neha waits for him.

Take a look:

Arjun joyfully wishes Neha as soon as he enters the vanity van.

Neha looked stunning in a red bandhani saree and the duo shared a warm hug.

Arjun's son Ayaan was also present who was hiding away as he seemed a bit camera shy.

Well, it seems Neha and Arjun are leaving no chance to make each other feel extremely special on their wedding anniversary.

Here's wishing the beautiful couple a happy wedding anniversary!

