AWW! Look at Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes aka Dev and Sonakshi TWINNING on the sets

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is the heartthrob of the nation and has been ruling the small screens for a very long time. The actor has been won several hearts with his exceptional performances in all the shows he has done so far in his long career span.

The handsome hunk has been a part of many popular TV shows like Navya, Dastaan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali, Mahabharat, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Seasons 1, 2 and 3, among others.

Shaheer is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, and the show is all set to go off-air on 12th November. The star cast has already wrapped up the shoot.

Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes also teamed up with her debut co-star Shaheer once again for the show's third season.

While the first and the second season worked wonders, the third season failed to connect with viewers.

Diehard fans of Dev and Sonakshi are extremely upset with the show going off-air.

While there are still a few days left for the show to say goodbye, the star cast is constantly making sure to share some happy and fun BTS pictures and videos from the set.

Shaheer has now share a small video where we can also see Erica.

Both don the same look and they are giving us major goals.

Take a look.

Shaheer and Erica's chemistry is still managing to create the same magic on-screen.

The audiences are surely going to miss seeing them.

