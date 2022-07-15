AWW! Look who is Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu's FAVOURITE on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 set; gives her co-star the sweetest gift

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show has worked wonders ever since the beginning.

We all know that the show witnessed a leap of 5 years.

Ram and Priya's daughter Pihu was introduced in the show.

Pihu's role is played by child actor Aarohi Kumawat and she is currently the major highlight of the show.

The cutie patootie has become a household name in no time.

Aarohi is a talented actress and she has proved that in no time.

Not just that, the pretty girl is also quite popular on the sets of the show.

Aarohi gels up quite well with all the actors on the set.

Every actor on the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 set is constantly sharing pictures and reels with her.

Well, it seems Aarohi has found her favourite person on the set and she is none other than actress Reena Aggarwal who plays the role of Vedika in the show.

Reena has shared several pictures and videos with Aarohi from the sets.

Well, Aarohi is totally in love with Reena and she has given her a candy.

Reena shared a story on her Instagram as she reveals that Aarohi gave her this candy as a gift.

Take a look:

Reena first played Ram's love interest in the show and her character was very positive but as the show's story progressed, she turned completely negative.

