AWW! Look who has a complain with Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor's NEW LOOK post leap in BALH 2 and the reason is simply sweet

Ram's character has changed a lot and Ram Kapoor 2.0 is being loved by the fans. However, there is someone who is unhappy about one thing about Ram Kapoor and it is extremely sweet. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 17:45
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is slyaing in the role of Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The actor collaborated with Disha Parmar once again for the second season of Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series. 

Disha and Nakuul's jodi once again worked wonders on small screens. 

Well, Nakuul is being appreciated for his stellar performance in the show. 

The viewers have often complimented him for his amazing portraying in the show. 

Nakuul's character has seen a lot of changes in the show ever since the it has started. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently witnessed a leap and a lot of changes took place in the storyline and the characters. 

Ram's character has changed a lot and Ram Kapoor 2.0 is being loved by the fans. 

However, there is someone who is unhappy about one thing about Ram Kapoor and it is extremely sweet. 

Nakuul shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp chat with his mother. 

The actor's mother has loved his performance but she has also complained about one thing she disliked about Nakuul was his look.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Nakuul is not fond of Nakuul's hairstyle and wants to sport the look he had before. 

The handsome hunk found his mom's complain sweet and we hope that Ram retains his old look soon. 

Do you want to see Ram in his old look? Are you happy with Ram's new look? What are your views on the same? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 17:45

