Aww! Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to spill beans on their love story on THIS reality show

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019 and still continue to be in a healthy relationship
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is back again with the seventh season of most popular television show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and the guest list includes Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others. And now the makers are also approaching B-Town lovebirds.

Season 7 will reportedly witness love couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora gracing the couch. They have been approached to grace the show but are yet to greenlit the offer. In 2019, Arjun and Malaika had made their romance Insta-official and have been painting the town red with romance since then.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have also fielded a lot of wedding speculations too. Speaking about their relationship, Malaika had recently told BT, “I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he is my man.”

Credit: ETimes
    
 

