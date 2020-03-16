AWW! MaAn's brewing romance between Godbharai is unmissable

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Anuj and Anupamaa are ready where they complement each other quite well. Anuj hugs Anupamaa confessing their love for each other and they are well aware that soon there will be a lot of drama with the three drama queens in the house: Baa, Rakhi, and Barkha. Take a look at their adorable picture.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Baa goes when Barkha comes with the gift boxes and is dressed up in a saree.

Baa asks Barkha to take off her sandals and then come in but she says that she has worn the saree as per her heels.

Baa knows how to get Barkha down on the floor from the first floor.

Finally, Barkha agrees and takes off her chappal, and walks into the house.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Anupamaa introduces Barkha to Rakhi where the ladies are happy to meet each other and shake hands.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

