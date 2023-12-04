Aww! MasterChef’s Vikas Khanna reveals how much he misses his co-judge Garima Arora and their 'morning ritual'

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.
MUMBAI :Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version.

Now that the show has finally concluded, chef Vikas has taken to his social media page sharing a post where he has revealed that he is missing his co-judge Garima Arora.

Sharing a series of pictures with her he captioned it, “Every morning ritual of coming on shoot of MasterChef before time and me drinking coconut water & Garima drinking adrak chai with little milk.

I missssss you GARIMA.

You single-handedly changed the dynamics of Indian cuisine globally.

More power to you.

Miss you.”

Check out the post here;

 

 

Garima commented on Vikas’ post and wrote, “I miss you too! But please … sanu ki!”

Netizens too commnented on the post. One wrote, “This was by far the most fun master chef and garima has added so much charm” Another wrote, “Best season ever!!it was really good to see a female chef on this platform. She's an inspiration.” One wrote, “Adrak and nariyal Pani both are healing and soothing.”

MasterChef 7 concluded recently where Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia was declared the winner. He won Rs 25 lakhs as the prize money along with the coveted trophy of MasterChef India season 7 and the golden chef’s coat.

