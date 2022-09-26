AWW! Meet Aishwarya Sharma's BFF on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aishwarya Sharma is quite fun-loving and bubbly by nature. We often see her making fun pictures and videos with her co-stars which prove that she is one notorious actress on the set.

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is seen playing a pivotal role in Star Plus' popular running drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress has become a household name for her character Paakhi in the show.

Aishwarya and her co-star Neil Bhatt who plays the role of Virat were earlier paired in the show.

Apart from their on-screen camaraderie, the duo is also a real-life couple.

Both have proved their mettle in acting with their amazing performances in the show.

Well, Neil and Aishwarya's love story is known to everyone.

Love brewed between the couple on the sets and they soon got married.

The duo has set major couple goals ever since then.

Well, we all know that Aishwarya is quite fun-loving and bubbly by nature.

We often see her making fun pictures and videos with her co-stars which prove that she is one notorious actress on the set.

Aishwarya is a big fan of Shinchan and we have seen her reels.

And now, the actress seems to have found her BFF on the set with whom she is chilling.

Any guesses about who she is? Well, let us tell you!

Take a look:

Aishwarya seems to have developed a great bond with child actor Aria Sakaria who plays the role of Savi in the show.

Apart from Aria, Aishwarya gets along really well with child actor Tanmay Rishi who is seen as her on-screen son Vinayak.

Well, Aishwarya aka Shinchan has got his Himavari. Did you get yours? Tell us in the comments.

