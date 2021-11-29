AWW! Meet Panday Store Actor Simran Budharup’s Real Life Love!

MUMBAI: Pandey Store actor Simran Budharup and Aashutosh Semwal, who was seen in Ishq Subhan Allah, are the small screen's new lovebirds. The two met at a shoot in Chandigarh in which Semwal was the last-minute replacement.

The Twinkly-eyed star Aashutosh Semwal is currently a part of Zee Tv’s ‘Meet’.

Semwal was born and brought up in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. He began auditioning for television commercials, short films, and shows in Mumbai in 2012. Some of his commercials include Subway. He has also appeared in short films. Semwal's television career began with episodic shows like Crime Patrol, Savdhan India, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, etc.

He got his first big break with the TV show Sadda Haq on Channel V in 2013. He appeared in both seasons of the series. Furthermore, he has appeared in Nagarjuna - Ek Yoddha as well as Yam Hain Hum. In Zee TV's drama show Ishq Subhan Allah, he played the role of Imran, Kabir Ahmed's best friend (Adnan Khan).

Simran in an interview spoke about the nature of their relationship, "I am hyper and loud. Aashu is calm. But, as they say, opposites attract." The two are in no hurry to tie the knot. "There's time for it," they say.

She further added, "Ashutosh and I have been dating each other for the past three years. We went through a very difficult phase during the past two months, where we had stopped talking to each other. I don’t know woh breakup tha ki kya tha. We had adopted a dog together. So when we were not talking, his friend used to bring him near my building and I used to spend time with the pet. We both were co-parenting the pet. And during this co-parenting thing, we both came together again and now all our misunderstandings are sorted and we are going strong," she smiles.

When she was asked if marriage was on the cards for them she said that her family is aware of her relationship with Aashutosh but Asshutosh’s parents do not so much, they do intend to get married but there is no hurry. She wants to have an equal relationship and wants to be financially independent as well and wouldn’t mind working if her husband were to take a break and vice-versa.

Simran is currently starring in Star Plus’s Pandya Store, whereas Aashutosh Semwal can be seen on Zee Tv’s ‘Meet’!

