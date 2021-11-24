AWW! Meet Rupali Ganguly’s two SPECIAL people on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Anupamaa, which has been the most-watched show on the small screens, is leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers with its current plot.

The makers introduced a brand new character Anuj Kapadia that is being played by none other than seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is shown as Anupamaa's college friend who had a major crush on her and is still single because he still loves her.

All the major revelations about Anuj's love for Anupamaa are out.

However, new twists and turns in the story are keeping the viewers at the edge of their seats.

While a lot of drama is going on in the show, the star cast never fails to have fun off-camera.

We all know that Rupali Ganguly is often seen hanging out with her co-stars on the set.

Rupali gets along really well with everyone. But in her recent Instagram post, the actress has shared two of the most special people on the set.

Well, they are none other than Alpana Buch and Ekta Saraiya.

Alpana plays the role of Rupali's on-screen mother-in-law, Leela, while Ekta plays the role of Dolly who is seen as Anupamaa's sister-in-law.

Take a look:

This is not the first time we have seen Rupali chilling with these two beauties.

There were several occasions when Rupali has been having some fun time with them on the set.

What is your take on Rupali's 'Do Anmol Ratan' on the sets of Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.