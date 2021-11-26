Aww…Miesha Iyer spends QUALITY TIME with boyfriend Ieshaan Sehgal’s mother and sister!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is high on fights, drama and controversy.

The show has introduced some twists which has made the reality show interesting and gripping at the same time. Two contestants who are now eliminated but found love in each other were Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer. (Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Will Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also be eliminated for falling in love? Questions Miesha Iyer!)

Ieshaan had promised Miesha that he would introduce his family to her and looks like he has fulfilled his promise. He shared a series of pictures on his social media accounts wherein, the couple can be seen posing with his sister Tulip and mother.

Ieshaan's family also seems to be over the moon to meet him and his girlfriend and they welcomed them with open arms. His family decorated their house with balloons and also wrote their hashtag '#Mieshaan' on the wall. Miesha also looks quite comfortable with Ieshaan's family. In one of the pictures, Ieshaan is seen kissing his mother.

For the uninitiated, when Ieshaan's close friend Rajiv Adatia walked inside the BB 15 house, he had told him that the former's family wasn't happy with his relationship with Miesha and it is a big no-no from them. The couple had differences because of that in the show. However, when Ieshaan came out after his eviction, he learnt that Rajiv had lied to him and his family had no issues with his closeness with Miesha.

