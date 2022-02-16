Aww! Mithun da blushes on the sets of Hunarbaaz; Rohit Shetty teases him

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a reality television show produced by Frames Production. It premiered on 22 January 2022. Parineeti Chopra makes her television debut with the show.

The audience has given it a thumbs-up.

Judge Mithun Chakraborty is often teased by hosts Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa and judges Parineeti Chopra Karan Johar. Rohit Shetty has also hopped on the bandwagon now.

The promo of the show gives a glimpse of him pulling Mithun da’s leg.

In the promo, a group of contestants treat Mithun da with a sweet dish. Delighted with the love that they showered upon him, he tells them to keep showing him the love with such sweet gestures. They ask Mithun da if he missed them. While he asks them to begin with the performance, Rohit Shetty asks them to not start until they get a reply. Following this, he teases Mithun da saying that he is blushing.

Reality shows are often criticised for the over-dramatisation of contestants. There have even been allegations that instances are scripted. However, in a recent interaction, Parineeti dismissed those questioning the reality of reality shows and said the judges aren't given scripts.

Credits: TOI