Aww! Mohit Malik's fans are going crazy over THIS post from the actor

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the handsome hunks in the entertainment industry, who made his television debut in 'Miilee' as Aaoni on Star Plus and later bagged many lead and cameo roles in shows like Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Phulwa, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, among others.

He has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Most importantly, his performance in the show Doli Armaano Ki as Samrat Singh Rathore was highly appreciated. He was also loved a lot for his role in the Star Plus show, ‘Kullfi Kumaar Bajewala’ as Sikandar Singh Gill.

Mohit Malik’s fans are currently in love with his daredevil stunts in the Colors TV show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. This time, the show has taken place in South Africa and as he is busy on the set shooting and he misses his son, Ekbir.

Recently, he posted a clip on Instagram of his son saying that he misses him a lot and the fans are in love with Ekbir who is irresistibly cute in this video. Here, we show you the video and you tell us in the comments about how much you love Mohit in the show.

