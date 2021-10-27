AWW! Mohsin Khan aka Kartik's HEART MELTING speech on the last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is constantly in the news ever since the news surfaced of him bidding adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The handsome hunk played Kartik Goenka in the show and ruled several hearts with his stellar performance.

Mohsin was not only appreciated for his dashing looks and fine personality but also for his excellent acting chops.

From playing a chocolate to a responsible husband and a father, Mohsin's character Kartik had explored numerous shades.

Mohsin was a part of the show for 5 and a half years and he gave his heart and soul to make Kartik's character a memorable one.

Also, his on-screen jodi with Shivangi Joshi turned out to be the biggest hit on the small screens.

Mohsin has now wrapped up the show's shoot and the makers will soon introduce the next generation in the show.

The last day of Mohsin on the sets of the show seems to be quite memorable.

A video has surfaced on social media where we can see Mohsin giving a speech as his journey ends in the show.

Producer Rajan Shahi and the show's star cast are also present. We can also see Shivangi Joshi who gets emotional as she is also set to bid adieu to the show. The actress gets emotional as Mohsin gives the speech.

Take a look:

