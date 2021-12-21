Aww! Mom-to-be Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump, see Instagram post

MUMBAI: A few days ago, comedian and host Bharti Singh announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Her fans are very happy with the good news.

Recently, the comedian shared a video in which she is flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the post as, "MOM TO BE bahut maza aarha hai mummy banne maie ??? #momtobe #mommy #maa #love #chotababy #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #haarshlimbachiyaa."

While Bharti is pregnant, she is not taking a break and will continue working. She will be hosting the show Hunarbaaz.

Bharti and Harsh married in 2017. The couple is currently hosting The Indian Game Show. Bharti also shared about the recently launched YouTube channel Bharti TV. She said, “Seeing my own Bharti Tv gives me a special feeling of validation and at the same time there is a pressure too as fans will expect a lot out of this."

"Starting my journey as a standup comedian to coming up with my own channel is a very special feeling. The idea behind Bharti TV came from Haarsh only. He gave this name and told me after working for 12 years in the industry people know your potential," she added.

Credit: BollywoodLife