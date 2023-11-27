Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'

As Aashka celebrates her birthday today, Mouni took to her social media handle to share a post wishing her birthday wishes with a picture which had her with her child.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 17:33
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian television industry.

She has been a part of my television shows and with a massive fan following on social media; she keeps her fans updated about all what she is upto in her daily life. Speaking about her personal life, Aashka got hitched to Brent Goble in 2017 and welcomed a baby boy only recently. She took to her social media handle to announce that her baby William Alexander arrived into this world in a heartwarming post and her handle was flooded with comments showering love on her. 

Also Read: Aww! Aashka Goradia shares adorable glimpses with her new born son with hubby Brent Goble, pens a sweet note

Aashka has many close friends in the industry and one of them happens to be Mouni Roy.

Mouni has been making waves in the industry with her stint in Bollywood after showcasing her acting prowess on television. As Aashka celebrates her birthday today, Mouni took to her social media handle to share a post wishing her birthday wishes with a picture which had her with her child.

Mouni mentioned in her post that life has changed for good in the last decade and also complimented her beauty saying that her beauty shines brightly and it reflects the love and strength within you. She also shared that she cannot wait to meet her new angel nephew!

Take a look:

Aww…now isn’t that sweet!

TellyChakkar wishes Aashka lots of luck and happiness in life! 

Also Read: Aashka Goradia gives us a sneak peak of her pregnancy photoshoot and it is all things romantic!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on from the word of television, OTT and Bollywood news. 
    
 

Aashka Goradia Aashka Goradia birthday Brent Goble Mouni Roy Aashka Goradia best friends Aashka Goradia and Mouni Roy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 17:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is becoming popular. It has been performing well on the TRP charts and is one of the most-watched...
Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'
MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian television industry.She has been a part...
Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury
MUMBAI : Suriya's highly anticipated movie Kanguva has been in the news for a number of reasons currently in production...
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
MUMBAI : Widely regarded as one of the most influential Bollywood filmmakers of all time, Yash Chopra started wearing...
Must read! Kiku Sharda opens up on how he bagged the role of Palak in Kapil Sharma's previous show, Comedy Nights with Kapil
MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda, who gained popularity after his portrayal of Palak on The Kapil Sharma Show recently graced Mr....
Recent Stories
YASH CHOPRA
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
Latest Video
Related Stories
KhanZaadi
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!
Suriya
Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury
NEIL BHATT
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house
KIKU
Must read! Kiku Sharda opens up on how he bagged the role of Palak in Kapil Sharma's previous show, Comedy Nights with Kapil
Angad Hasija
Exclusive! My character has many variations and layers which will eventually be explored: Angad Hasija on experience shooting for Sony SAB’s Pashmina
Orry
Finally! Orry breaks silence on the trolls questioning his sexuality; Says 'Wash your mouth with soap…'