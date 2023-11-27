Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'

MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian television industry.

She has been a part of my television shows and with a massive fan following on social media; she keeps her fans updated about all what she is upto in her daily life. Speaking about her personal life, Aashka got hitched to Brent Goble in 2017 and welcomed a baby boy only recently. She took to her social media handle to announce that her baby William Alexander arrived into this world in a heartwarming post and her handle was flooded with comments showering love on her.

Aashka has many close friends in the industry and one of them happens to be Mouni Roy.

Mouni has been making waves in the industry with her stint in Bollywood after showcasing her acting prowess on television. As Aashka celebrates her birthday today, Mouni took to her social media handle to share a post wishing her birthday wishes with a picture which had her with her child.

Mouni mentioned in her post that life has changed for good in the last decade and also complimented her beauty saying that her beauty shines brightly and it reflects the love and strength within you. She also shared that she cannot wait to meet her new angel nephew!

Take a look:

Aww…now isn’t that sweet!

TellyChakkar wishes Aashka lots of luck and happiness in life!

