Aww! Munawar Faruqui showers compliments on Hina Khan as they come together for a new project; Details Inside…

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has just culminated and the participants of the show are already flooded with a lot of new offers on varied mediums.

Winner of the controversial reality show, Munawar Faruqui has been banking on his new feat and is on cloud nine as he is surrounded my thousands of fans around him wherever he goes. The paparazzi are also seen snapping him wherever he makes an appearance or gets spotted.

On the other hand, Hina Khan has been television’s most popular and loved actress. She became a household name for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more. She even was part of Bigg Boss 11.

She has recently joined hands with Munawar for a new project.

The duo was in Kolkata for the shoot of their project and they shared various glimpses of their BTS moments from the shoot. Hina was dressed in a Lal Par saree and looked gorgeous. Twitter was flooded with comments and compliments as the chemistry with Munawar is fresh and they both have massive fan following and fan clubs on social media.

Hina was also seen relishing some hot rasgullas, which is the traditional sweet dish from Kolkata.

As Hina and Munawar have wrapped shooting for the project, Munawar took to his social media account to compliment Hina. He put up a picture with her on his social media handle and captioned the picture with a compliment that called her a very talented and hardworking person in the entertainment industry.

Take a look:

How excited are you for Hina and Munawar’s new project?