Aww! Naagin's Anita Hassanandani shares the birthday celebration pictures of this special person, check it out

MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been slaying in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry. Anita married her long time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding. The Kkavyanjali actress embraced motherhood a few years ago and is now mother of a baby boy named Aarav.

Anita has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories. She recently celebrated her mom Kavita Hassanandani’s 69th birthday and posted an adorable video with her. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday” she also posted an adorable video of her with her son Aarav.

Meanwhile, speaking of getting back to acting, Anita had previously said in an interview, “I just want to do good work. I have always believed in doing quality work. I want good and exciting roles. I am not looking out for anything particular. I want to play a role that challenges me as an actor.”

