Aww! Naagin's Anita Hassanandani shares the birthday celebration pictures of this special person, check it out

Anita married her long time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding. The Kkavyanjali actress embraced motherhood a few years ago and is now mother of a baby boy named Aarav.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 13:02
Anita Hassanandani

MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been slaying in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry. Anita married her long time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding. The Kkavyanjali actress embraced motherhood a few years ago and is now mother of a baby boy named Aarav.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! I always wonder why I took so long: Anita Hassanandani on embracing motherhood, shares about her comeback, and more

Anita has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories. She recently celebrated her mom Kavita Hassanandani’s 69th birthday and posted an adorable video with her. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday” she also posted an adorable video of her with her son Aarav. 

Check it out here;

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! I always wonder why I took so long: Anita Hassanandani on embracing motherhood, shares about her comeback, and more

Meanwhile, speaking of getting back to acting, Anita had previously said in an interview, “I just want to do good work. I have always believed in doing quality work. I want good and exciting roles. I am not looking out for anything particular. I want to play a role that challenges me as an actor.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin Karan Kundra TejRan TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Anita Hassanandani Ekta Kapoor TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 13:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares a BTS from her show, calls THIS co-star 'dukhi aatma', check it out
MUMBAI: Niharika Chouksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.  The actress was paired opposite TV's...
WOW! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares the BTS video of her show, check it out
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in...
Jhanak: Oh No! Bipasha demands a video call to Jhanak’s husband
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Aww! Naagin's Anita Hassanandani shares the birthday celebration pictures of this special person, check it out
MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been...
Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya bashes Abhishek Kumar for COPYING the Late Sidharth Shukla; slams Ankita Lokhande for her double standards!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has turned out to be one of the most controversial shows on television. The show on Jio Cinemas...
Exclusive! Kavya: Surprising! Kavya halts Radhika and Adiraj's marriage
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
Amazing! Aamir Khan surprises Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare by singing at their Sangeet ceremony; Video takes internet by storm
Latest Video
Related Stories
Niharika Chouksey
Hilarious! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares a BTS from her show, calls THIS co-star 'dukhi aatma', check it out
Sriti Jha
WOW! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares the BTS video of her show, check it out
Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya bashes Abhishek Kumar for COPYING the Late Sidharth Shukla; slams Ankita Lokhande for her double standards!
Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma
Must Read: ‘THIS’ proves why the audience is smitten with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma aka #Adya’s chemistry in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon!
Karan
Karan Mehra to play a pivotal character in Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'
Amit
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Amit Kumar to grace the upcoming episode