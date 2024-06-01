Aww! Naagin's Mouni Roy has the sweetest birthday wish for THIS co-star, shares unseen pictures from their project, check it out

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy began her journey at a very young age from Television and has made a name for herself. She is one of the biggest names in Television and has also been seen in many Hindi Films. The gorgeous actress who is married to Suraj Nambiar has a huge fan following and never fails to impress her fans with her sultry and sexy looks.

Mouni has a massive fan following and keeps her fans engaged with her posts and stunning pictures. The actress has collaborated with singer/actor Diljit Dosanj on a new song. Sharing some stunning pictures, Mouni wrote, “This very special song is out now on a special day Happiest of birthdays @diljitdosanjh may you continue conquering the world with your talent & winning the hearts of everyone you cross paths with your warmth. Love ya x.”

Check out her post here;

Mouni is currently in the news for hosting the reality show Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra that is streaming on JioCinemas.

