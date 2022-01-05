AWW! Neeraj Aka Aman Maheshwari misses Onscreen wife Maitri, Anjum Fakih hints at a return to Bade Acche Lagte hai 2!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has given us all the reasons to binge-watch.

The show was launched a few months ago with a stellar star cast.

As for the lead roles of Ram and Priya, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were a lock, and some of the best actors from the television industry were tapped for pivotal roles.

The ensemble cast is also pretty amazing and fans really adore them. Even the Actors that play negative roles get a lot of accolades. One such actor is Aman Maheshwari who plays the character of Priya’s Ex-boyfriend and her Sister Maitri’s Husband.

People might not like Neeraj As a character but they do appreciate Aman as an actor. Aman often shares Behind the scenes Pictures from the show. He recently posted a picture with Anjum Fakih who plays the role of his on-screen wife, because he missed shooting with her . Anjum who has been Noticeably busy because of her other roles on Kundali Bhagya, Responded to the picture with a lot of love and she also hinted that she might be back on Bade acche lagte Hai 2 soon because she said “ see you on set”.

Look at the sweet Post that Aman posted here:

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of the popular show’ will showcase an interesting twist and turn.

Priya visits Nandini and Vedika in the Kapoor house where she wants to organize a special birthday party for Ram and wants it to be a surprise. She wants Nandini's permission.

However, cunning Nandini straight away denies keeping a special birthday party where Vedika also supports Nandini.

Nandini gives various reasons where Priya gets convinced easily.

In reality, Nandini is very selfish as she is aware that Ram will give the entire credit to Priya and that will increase their bond.

Are you excited to See Anjum back in the show?

