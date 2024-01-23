Aww! Netizens are in love with the way Ishaan is already a LOYAL HUSBAND to Savi; rejoice as #IshVi get married in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the leading roles as Ishaan and Savi respectively.

The show also witnesses Sumit Singh in the titular role. (Also Read: High Drama: Ishaan informs Akka Saheb that he is a MARRIED man in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!)

As seen in the episodes so far, Ishaan was supposed to get married to Reeva but in a turnaround of situations, Ishaan has got married to Savi because of the promise made to her sister Harini. On the other hand, Savi refuses to accept the marriage. Savi will be seen telling Ishaan that they just need to act that they are married as neither of them like each other and moreover, the marriage is more of a compromise.

Now, as Ishaan and Savi are finally married, netizens are rejoicing and cannot have enough of Ishaan and Savi’s chemistry. They love how even when Savi is saying that this marriage means nothing, he is silently suffering as somehere down the line he has accepted the marriage.

Take a look:

A user shares that Ishaan has just married Savi still his hands are shivering when Reeva asjs for romantic gestures as his heart already belongs to Savi.

Ishaan toh abhi se savi ke pati ban gye, kaise haath kaanp rhe the jab reeva ne dori bandhne ko bola. He was feeling so awkward. Reeva is ab parayı aurat for him.



#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/wkoxIQfmPw — (@thesweet_soul) January 23, 2024

Netizens rejoice as Savi and Ishaan are finally married

A social media user loves the way how Ishaan is a loyal husband to Savi already

So fast Ishaan became savi's he is so loyal husband will never go near Reeva anymore.



Hundred times he was telling meri aur savi ki shadi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Ramya (@uniqueness111) January 23, 2024

Fans of the show feel trend Ishaan and Savi as #IshVi

Some viewers feel that the body language of Ishaan Bhosle conveys very well that he has accepted his marriage with Savi and hence he is feeling awkward! (Also Read: Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma catches up with THIS actress; calls her “friends like family”)

Body language of #IshaanBhosle

He accepted the wedding and hence the awkwardness he feels is very well conveyed without any dialogue #ShaktiArora #IshVi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/DGGlZJpSDl — _Sonal_ (@sonal_100nal_9) January 23, 2024

