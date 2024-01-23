Aww! Netizens are in love with the way Ishaan is already a LOYAL HUSBAND to Savi; rejoice as #IshVi gets married in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the pivotal roles of Ishaan and Savi, taking the lead in the storyline.

The show also witnesses Sumit Singh in the titular role.

In the unfolding episodes, the plot takes a surprising turn as Ishaan, originally meant to marry Reeva, finds himself wedded to Savi due to a promise made to her sister, Harini. However, Savi adamantly rejects acknowledging the marriage. She insists to Ishaan that they should merely play the part of a married couple since neither of them harbours any genuine affection. According to Savi, marriage is more of a compromise than a union founded on love.

The online community is in a celebratory mood as Ishaan and Savi have finally tied the knot. Netizens are revelling in the chemistry between Ishaan and Savi, expressing their admiration for how, despite Savi's verbal dismissal of the marriage's significance, Ishaan silently bears the weight of acceptance deep within.

A user shares that Ishaan has just married Savi still his hands are shivering when Reeva asjs for romantic gestures as his heart already belongs to Savi.

Ishaan toh abhi se savi ke pati ban gye, kaise haath kaanp rhe the jab reeva ne dori bandhne ko bola. He was feeling so awkward. Reeva is ab parayı aurat for him.



#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/wkoxIQfmPw — (@thesweet_soul) January 23, 2024

Netizens rejoice as Savi and Ishaan are finally married

A social media user loves the way how Ishaan is a loyal husband to Savi already

So fast Ishaan became savi's he is so loyal husband will never go near Reeva anymore.



Hundred times he was telling meri aur savi ki shadi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Ramya (@uniqueness111) January 23, 2024

Fans of the show feel trend Ishaan and Savi as #IshVi

Some viewers feel that the body language of Ishaan Bhosle conveys very well that he has accepted his marriage with Savi and hence he is feeling awkward! (Also Read: Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma catches up with THIS actress; calls her “friends like family”)

Body language of #IshaanBhosle

He accepted the wedding and hence the awkwardness he feels is very well conveyed without any dialogue #ShaktiArora #IshVi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/DGGlZJpSDl — _Sonal_ (@sonal_100nal_9) January 23, 2024

