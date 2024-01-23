Aww! Netizens are in love with the way Ishaan is already a LOYAL HUSBAND to Savi; rejoice as #IshVi gets married in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The online community is in a celebratory mood as Ishaan and Savi have finally tied the knot. Netizens are revelling in the chemistry between Ishaan and Savi, expressing their admiration for how, despite Savi's verbal dismissal of the marriage's significance, Ishaan silently bears the weight of acceptance deep within.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 14:25
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the pivotal roles of Ishaan and Savi, taking the lead in the storyline.

The show also witnesses Sumit Singh in the titular role.

Also Read: High Drama: Ishaan informs Akka Saheb that he is a MARRIED man in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!)

In the unfolding episodes, the plot takes a surprising turn as Ishaan, originally meant to marry Reeva, finds himself wedded to Savi due to a promise made to her sister, Harini. However, Savi adamantly rejects acknowledging the marriage. She insists to Ishaan that they should merely play the part of a married couple since neither of them harbours any genuine affection. According to Savi, marriage is more of a compromise than a union founded on love.

The online community is in a celebratory mood as Ishaan and Savi have finally tied the knot. Netizens are revelling in the chemistry between Ishaan and Savi, expressing their admiration for how, despite Savi's verbal dismissal of the marriage's significance, Ishaan silently bears the weight of acceptance deep within.

Take a look:

A user shares that Ishaan has just married Savi still his hands are shivering when Reeva asjs for romantic gestures as his heart already belongs to Savi.

Netizens rejoice as Savi and Ishaan are finally married

A social media user loves the way how Ishaan is a loyal husband to Savi already

Fans of the show feel trend Ishaan and Savi as #IshVi

Some viewers feel that the body language of Ishaan Bhosle conveys very well that he has accepted his marriage with Savi and hence he is feeling awkward! (Also Read: Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma catches up with THIS actress; calls her “friends like family”)

Mention your thoughts on this topic in the comment section below!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Shakti Arora Bhavika Sharma Sumit Singh Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 14:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
INDIAN IDOL
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Mohnish Bahl to grace show episode to be dedicated to his mom late actress Nutan
Madhuri
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show “Dance Deewane”
Rinku
Exclusive! The X factor about my character is that it is a mix of expressions that range from comedy to emotional: Rinku Worah on shooting for Pashminna
Ankita
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande bags Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 before exiting the house?
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Amongst Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhihsek and Arun, THIS is how one of the contestants would get eliminated just few days before finale
Hiba Nawab
Amazing! Hiba Nawab thrilled to learn a new dance form for Star Plus’ Jhanak; says ‘amazing journey of growth and self discovery’