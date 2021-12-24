Aww…Netizens go gaga looking at Anuj’s EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWN in Anupamaa’s lap; ship them together as #MaAn

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is most loved for the kind of talents it presents. The ensemble cast looks perfect and the audience cannot have enough of the drama.

Currently, Gaurav Khanna is seen in the show striking a perfect chemistry with Rupali Ganguly. They play the roles of Anuj and Anupamaa respectively. (Also Read:Anupamaa: Oops! Kavya turns insecure with Kavya’s entry into the Shah house)

In the recent episode, when Anuj goes through an emotional breakdown he falls asleep on Anupamaa lap. The next morning when he sees Anu in the kitchen, he promises her that she won’t have to work in the kitchen alone.

Apart from the two actors, the romantic drama also features actors such as Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and many more.

Seeing so much love between Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia, netizens are going crazing over their chemistry and showering their love on their beloved on-screen characters, MaAn.

Crushing over Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia’s love story, a Twitter user wrote, “I am melted, I am frozen, I am standing still and staring at you because I am witnessing what I craved for.” another wrote, “Anu loved it when Anuj got her tea,told mein kabhi tumhe kitchen main akele kam nahi karne doonga, tum saare time kitchen main nahi rahogi. It’s these little things that make us happy not alwys shopping & buying jewellery,”

A third user wrote, “From he serving her Tea to she supporting him that’s true love when both care & support each other.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Whoa! Malvika accepts Anupamaa as part of Anuj’s life)

CREDIT: Koimoi