AWW! Netizens go gaga over Katha and Viaan's romance ahead of their wedding in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee, can't stop adoring them

Viewers are going aww over the on-screen couple's cute romantic moments. However, fans are worried that this happiness should last longer as they don't want Viaan and Katha to get separated.
Katha and Viaan

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee premiered on small screens last year in December. 

The show stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles. 

While Aditi plays the role of Katha, Adnan is seen as Viaan. 

The show is an official remake of a Turkish show titled One Thousand and One Nights. 

The ardent viewers who have been wanting to see something out of the box and unique amid the saas-bahu sagas are quite loving this show. 

Katha Ankahee has focussed on the actual concept just like the Turkish show and it is exactly the same. 

The makers have tried to maintain the essence of the original story. 

Apart from that, the show has now taken an interesting turn as Viaan and Katha's love story that had begun a few months ago is finally culminating into marriage. 

We all know that marriage sequences in TV shows are quite dramatic and it takes several interesting twists and turns as the leads take wedding vows. 

Ahead of Viaan and Katha's wedding, a lot of drama is already going on in the show. 

But amid all this, the viewers are loving Viaan and Katha's cute romance which is simply a delight to watch. 

The wedding preparations are going on in full swing and the to-be bride and groom are getting all romantic. 

The romantic scenes of Viaan and Katha are leaving the viewers mesmerised. 

Take a look:

Viewers are going aww over the on-screen couple's cute romantic moments. 

However, fans are worried that this happiness should last longer as they don't want Viaan and Katha to get separated. 

Well, the wedding track is surely going to be very interesting. 

Also, viewers can't wait to watch Viaan and Katha in the beautiful groom and bride avatar in the show. 

How excited are you for Viaan and Katha's wedding track? 

The show is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins.

What are your views on this? 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

