Aww! Newlywed actress Dalljiet Kaur reveals seeing her son happy is the greatest joy for her, says “Jaydon has never experienced it, when he came here he kept saying Papa on loop”

MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

After the lavish wedding festivities are done, and their romantic honeymoon to Bangkok, Thailand, the couple have finally reached Nairobi, Kenya, where they will be staying.

Now, Dalljiet has opened up about how it has been for her since she got married and moved to Nairobi. She said, “From the time I experienced marriage for the first time in my head I was always married. My parents always lived with me, I’ve never lived alone, like in a hostel, but I never stayed alone. Before marriage I was with someone, when I got divorced, my parents moved in with me, till today I’ve always lived with family. Now, to actually have Jaydon experience makes me more complete. Jaydon has never experienced it, when he came here he kept saying Papa, papa on loop, I knew he was excited. He learnt he has a sister and he said how complete this is. Jaydon ke liye ye experience is something that is so worth it. Coming to another continent, figuring my career from here or any challenge that it may come with, it is all so worth it. Because I see the happiness my child is getting for the first time. It’s amazing.”

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage.

