Aww! Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel receive a warm welcome at their Kenya home

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

After the lavish wedding festivities are done, and their romantic honeymoon to Bangkok, Thailand, the couple have finally reached Nairobi, Kenya, where they will be staying.

Sharing a lovely tour of the house, Nikhil wrote, “When your Watu family breaks into your house to decorate it, Cheers!”

Dalljiet also shared some pictures before leaving for Kenya and wrote, ‘Officially moved to Kenya today. May there be more craziness, more laughters and more beautiful memories.. let the magic begin.”

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage.

Credit- TOI