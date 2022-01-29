Aww! Nima flattered as Suresh attempts to sing an Assamese song in Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Nima Denzongpa is Colors TV show. It is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to a different state to be with him. After a leap of 20 years, Nima has now raised her three daughters while working in the Goenka household. In the show, Surbhi Das and Akshay Kelkar play the lead roles. Fans love their chemistry and are in awe of their love story. The show is going through major twists and turns.

In this video, we see Suresh aka Akshay Kelkar singing an Assamese song foe Nima aka Surabhi Das. While we can see, she is flattered by his gesture and blushing all the way. Fans are crazy for the duo and are in awe of their love story. Take a look at this adorable moment.

Onscreen we might see high voltage drama, disputes between the characters, and much more. But off screen we see the actors bond so well with each other. And that is what fans just love about the whole cast.

In the current track we see that, Nima and Suresh finally convince Manya to get married.

And they tell her that to celebrate a wedding they will do their own wedding celebration in the basti.

Manya has not shown up at the function and people are restless until she does and hugs it out with Nima.

Meanwhile, Pushpa Goenka is planning to get Manya and Nima in their lives forever.

