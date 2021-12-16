AWW! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon fulfils fans' demand by THIS special gesture leaving them delighted

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon has left everyone in awe with his stellar performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store.

The actor who is popularly known for his negative characters in his previous shows has completely changed people's perspective towards him after doing Pandya Store.

Fans have witnessed a completely different avatar of him as Shiva Pandya in the show and they are loving his mind-blowing performance.

Meanwhile, Alice Kaushik is portraying the role of Raavi in the show who is seen as Kanwar aka Shiva's wife.

Kanwar and Alice's on-screen pairing has been much in buzz for all the right reasons.

Fans have showered immense love and support to Alice and Kanwar's jodi of Shiva and Raavi in Pandya Store.

Apart from being a great on-screen jodi, Alice and Kanwar are terrific actors.

The duo has been painting the town red with their love for a long time now and fans are mesmerised with on and off-screen chemistry.

Kanwar and Alice perfectly complement each other which makes them the most loved jodi on the small screen.

The duo's fan following on social media is rapidly increasing with every passing day.

Kanwar and Alice are very active on social media and keep posting all the latest happenings in their personal and professional life.

The much-in-love couple never leaves a chance of being a perfect couple.

Alice and Kanwar have always treated the fans with love and respect and also acknowledged their love and support time and again.

The two of them keeps treating their fans with amazing pictures.

And now, Kanwar did a heartwarming gesture for the fans and it has left everyone in awe.

The actor shared a delightful picture with co-star and ladylove Alice straight from the sets of Pandya Store.

Take a look:

The handsome reveals in the caption that he is sharing this picture on public demand.

Well, the actor has received several likes and comments on the picture.

What's your take on Kanwar's sweet gesture for his fans? Tell us in the comments.

