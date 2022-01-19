AWW! Pandya Stores' Raavi AKa Alice Kaushik's Fairtytale Princess Situations as she is stuck in Quarantine! Check out the Details!

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a special place in the hearts of audiences since the very beginning. It has a gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

The show’s characters Shiva and Raavi are played by actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik. They are thoroughly adored by the fans and top the charts of being their favorite. Unfortunately, Alice contracted Covid 19 and is quarantined. The shoot was kept on hold for safety purposes. But the shoot has resumed but Alice is still quarantined.

But it looks like Alice is living quite the fairytale princess story because even in quarantine her friends and dear ones are pampering her with as much love as they can but from a safe distance.

Two people that Alice thanks aloft for keeping her sane and happy are Namely Shalini Kapoor and Kanwar Dhillon.

Alice took to Instagram to thank Shalini Kapoor who had been sending food to Alice and visiting her from the ground floor of her building. Shalini Posted a picture of Alice's building from a distance and captioned it " We play Rapunzel till she is quarantined"

Alice also posted a photo of her 'Romeo' Kanwar dhillion who also visited her during her quarantine. Kanwar also kept posting during the shoots that of how much he missed Alice. And Alice responded saying that the feeling is mutual.

Meanwhile, on the show, Rishita dons the new avatar of Police Inspector Durga Chandi to bring proof to save Shiva and find the truth behind Anita and Kamini's alliance. Suman goes to Prafulla's place unties Anita and asks her to come to the police station. At first, Anita acts mad but Suman plants a tight slap on her face. Rishita enters as Durga Chandi and arrests Anita, she pulls her on the streets and brings her to the police station to bail out Shiva.

