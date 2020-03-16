AWW! Pandya Store's Raavi has a special message to Shiva that will melt your heart! Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.

In this video, we see that Raavi has a confession to Shiva which will definitely melt your heart. She says '' Hug me, I'm so cute'' To which Shiva's reply will leave in shock. Take a look at their fun-filled moment.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own. Gautam sees his younger brother in trouble and decides to help him. At first, Dev feels ashamed of his deeds but then accepts the help and Gombi clears his debt and asks him to come back to the Pandya store and niwas. Though Shiva is still not in favour of helping Dev he chooses to respect Gombi's decision over his rivalry.

