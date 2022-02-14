AWW! Pandya Store's Rishita, Dev, and Krish Pandya gives a sheer sense of childhood Nostalgia

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read: Pandya Store: HIGH DRAMA! Prafulla and Kamini to bring more trouble for the family

In the video, we see Rishita, Dev, and Krish Pandya played by Simran, Akshay and Mohit are giving a sheer sense of Childhood Nostalgia. Looking at this it clearly states the child-like innocence within should be kept alive no matter how old we grow. Take a look at this fun video.

Check out the video:

Sometimes it's better to relive the good childhood days just like these. Fans are just loving such fun moments that the cast share no matter there are disputes amongst the characters on the screen.

Also read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Pandya Parivar begs for a second chance to cook for priest

Prafulla and Kamini are up to ruin Pandya's family’s plan where they want them to fail to make the food for Bhandara.

However, the snake goes missing from the basket and Raavi gets worried.

Suman screams that she has seen a snake inside the house and the entire Pandya Family is scared. Will Kamini and Prafulla succeed in causing trouble for Pandya Parivar?

Will Dhara and the gang be able to keep the promise made to the priest?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com