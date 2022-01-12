AWW! Pandya Store's ShiVi aka Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are missing each other as shoot resumes

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a special place in the hearts of audiences with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

The show’s characters Shiva and Raavi are played by actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik. They often top the charts of being their favorite. Recently, Alice contracted Covid 19 and is quarantined. The shoot was kept on hold for a few days. Since the shoot resumed Kanwar has posted a story on Instagram. He tagged Alice and said shoot mode on and also mentioned that he was missing her on the set. To which she replied back writing, 'I MISS YOU TOO.' Isn't it so adorable? Fans are waiting to see them back together.

In the upcoming episode, Anita leaves two options for Shiva and Dhara, she reveals that either she is innocent or Raavi is equally responsible for the whole tragedy. Shiva chooses the second one and tells Raavi that he never thought she would get so blind in her sister's love and her anger for Dhara would make her stoop this low.

