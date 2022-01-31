AWW! Pandya Store's ShiVi are each other's constant in everything

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.Pandya Store has made a special place in the hearts of audiences. Its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

Also read: CONGRATULATIONS: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Bhavini Purohit ties the knot with businessman – boyfriend Dhaval Dave!

Currently the show is witnessing some high voltage drama in between the characters Shiva and Raavi played by actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik. Since they both are to be separated from each other. But off screen there are different scenarios fans can observe. That is they both support and are constant for each other no matter what's going on the track.

Check out the video:

Fans thoroughly enjoyed their on screen chemistry and are sad by the separation news. They are hoping that things get better and they think to reconcile with each other in the show.

Also read: OMG! Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's Netflix password revealed, Check out!

Currently in the show we see that, Raavi goes back to Prafulla's place to confront Anita for all her deeds, Prafulla is waiting to get Raavi's signature. She hides the papers with Shiva's bail letter and tricks her into getting her signature on the divorce notice. Prafulla then asks Raavi to go and give the papers to the police station. At first, Raavi refuses but Prafulla gives an excuse Anita to her and sends. On the next day, the divorce papers arrive with the notice that the divorce has been granted.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com