Aww! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares a sneak peek into the special day of her babies' birth, check out the video here

MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who were expecting twins, have finally welcomed a twin boy and girl.

The Saraswatichandra actor has now given an update on his wife’s health saying, “We are overjoyed with the arrival of the little ones. Pankhuri is doing great. Both the mom and babies are in good health. The family is on cloud nine”

ALSO READ:Aww! Pankhuri Awasthi and Gautam Rode finally take their twin baby girl and boy home, pose for the paparazzi

Pankhuri and Gautam looked overjoyed and proud while they took their twin baby boy and baby girl home from the hospital. Pankhuri delivered her babies through C-Section and the couple assured everyone that she was doing fine.

And while fans have been ovrejoyed that the two have kept them in on their journey to parenthood, Pankhuri today has taken fans and followers through her special day, just before D-day, when she delivered her babies.

Check out the post here:

Just a couple days ago, the father, Gautam Rode had also posed with his twins for a picture and captioned it with a cheeky sweet caption, ‘Hands full”.

Gautam and Pankhuri initially kept their relationship a secret since they began dating, and their engagement in October 2017 came as a surprise to their fans. In 2018, the couple got married. The actors fell in love on the sets of 'Suryaputra Karn', and are now parents to two beautiful babies.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates from the Entertainment World!

ALSO READ: Made for Each Other! Find out the TV celebs who found their partners on the TV sets