Aww! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares a sneak peek into the special day of her babies' birth, check out the video here

Pankhuri and Gautam looked overjoyed and proud while they took their twin baby boy and baby girl home from the hospital.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 19:50
Pankhuri Awasthy

MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who were expecting twins, have finally welcomed a twin boy and girl.

The Saraswatichandra actor has now given an update on his wife’s health saying, “We are overjoyed with the arrival of the little ones. Pankhuri is doing great. Both the mom and babies are in good health. The family is on cloud nine” 

ALSO READ:Aww! Pankhuri Awasthi and Gautam Rode finally take their twin baby girl and boy home, pose for the paparazzi

Pankhuri and Gautam looked overjoyed and proud while they took their twin baby boy and baby girl home from the hospital. Pankhuri delivered her babies through C-Section and the couple assured everyone that she was doing fine. 

And while fans have been ovrejoyed that the two have kept them in on their journey to parenthood, Pankhuri today has taken fans and followers through her special day, just before D-day, when she delivered her babies. 

Check out the post here:

Just a couple days ago, the father, Gautam Rode had also posed with his twins for a picture and captioned it with a cheeky sweet caption, ‘Hands full”.

Gautam and Pankhuri initially kept their relationship a secret since they began dating, and their engagement in October 2017 came as a surprise to their fans. In 2018, the couple got married. The actors fell in love on the sets of 'Suryaputra Karn', and are now parents to two beautiful babies.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates from the Entertainment World!

ALSO READ: Made for Each Other! Find out the TV celebs who found their partners on the TV sets

Suryaputra Karn Sarswaticahndra Gautam Rode Pankhuri Awasthy Rode Gautam and Pankhuri children SAB TV shows Pankhuri Awasthy pankhuri rode TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 19:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the next season of Bigg Boss will begin?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Exclusive! Dev finally finds Vidhi, from Jai’s capture!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television Star...
Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I didn’t have any qualms about that”
MUMBAI:  Kshitee Jog is a very popular face in the TV industry and in Marathi cinema. She is nowadays busy garnering...
Aww! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares a sneak peek into the special day of her babies' birth, check out the video here
MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child...
Anupamaa : OMG! Malti Devi targets little Anu to get back at Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
WOAH! Hema Malini-Esha Deol, Tanuja-Tanishaa Mukerji and more; here’s a look at the list of flop daughters of hit mothers
MUMBAI:  Nepotism has always been the talk of the town. It is said that star kids get a chance even if they are not...
Recent Stories
Kshitee Jog
Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I didn’t have any qualms about that”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Neerja
Must read! Abeer and Neerja’s chemistry in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan is one to look out for, check out the fans' reaction here
Ishita
Vatsal Sheth Birthday: Aww! Ishita Dutta has the sweetest wish for the new dad, shares an adorable family picture
BARSATEIN
OMG! Fans go gaga over Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s chemistry on Barstein, and flood Twitter with their reactions, check them out here
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Several parallel tracks in Anupamaa leaves the viewers INTRIGUED; fans miss Malti Devi in the show
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Once again Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
INDIA'S GOT
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Rapper King to grace the upcoming episode of the show