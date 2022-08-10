Aww! Paras Kalnawat pens a Thankyou note for this KUNDALI Bhagya costar! Find out who!

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

ALSO READ: Is Paras Kalnawat collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a project?

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

The actor recently put up a thank you note, for this special Kundali Bhagya co-star and it is none other than Shraddha Arya. The post was too sweet and made the fans of the show really happy. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the show Kundali Bhagya we have seen that Karan is alive but he has a different face now, and Rajveer is Rudrakash in reality who believes that Shristi is his mother but it is actually Preeta who has forgotten about her children.

Paras stars in Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer Luthra, with Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Shraddha Arya in lead roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Disha Jain roped in for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya