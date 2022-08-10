Aww! Paras Kalnawat pens a Thankyou note for this KUNDALI Bhagya costar! Find out who!

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 13:34
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

ALSO READ:  Is Paras Kalnawat collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a project?

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

The actor recently put up a thank you note, for this special Kundali Bhagya co-star and it is none other than Shraddha Arya. The post was too sweet and made the fans of the show really happy. Check out the post here:

 

 

Meanwhile, on the show Kundali Bhagya we have seen that Karan is alive but he has a different face now, and Rajveer is Rudrakash in reality who believes that Shristi is his mother but it is actually Preeta who has forgotten about her children.

Paras stars in Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer Luthra, with Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Shraddha Arya in lead roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Disha Jain roped in for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

 

Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa 10 Anupama Sudhanshu Pandey Meri Durga Kundali Bhagya Ekta Kapoor Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 13:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Ajay Devgn reveals the toughest stunt of his life leaves Kapil embarrassed
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
WOW! As RRR completes one year of its release, here’s a look at all the ‘firsts’ that the SS Rajamouli’s directorial achieved
MUMBAI :SS Rajamouli’s RRR is undoubtedly one of the best films we have seen in the last couple of years. The movie has...
MasterChef India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the top six finalists of the show
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Dheeraj slaps Anuj to bring him back to his senses
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
SS Rajamouli
WOW! As RRR completes one year of its release, here’s a look at all the ‘firsts’ that the SS Rajamouli’s directorial achieved

Latest Video

Related Stories
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat to be part of the show?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat to be part of the show?
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor to be seen on a new game show?
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor to be seen on a new game show?
Karan Kundrra reacts to fans
Really! Karan Kundrra reacts to fans’ asking him about his ‘Shaadi’ with Tejasswi Prakash, says “But abhi main kya kahu…”
Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat
Must Read! From Shakti Arora to Raj Anadkat; what are these celebrities up to after quitting popular shows?
Aisha Yusuf Zai
'Actress Aisha Yusuf Zai to debut in the television industry with Bekaaboo
Did you know that Anupama's Baa aka Alpana Buch is married to this Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Actor? Read About their real life love st
Must Read! Did you know that Anupama's Baa aka Alpana Buch is married to this Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Actor? Read About their real life love story here!