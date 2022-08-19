AWW! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with his Anupamaa co-star after a long time and we can't contain our excitement

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat grabbed the attention of everyone with his sudden exit from Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actor portrayed the role of Samar Shah in the popular drama series.

Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Production had released a statement stating that Paras' contract has been terminated.

The makers revealed that Paras signed a rival channel's show without informing them prior and it is a breach of contract.

Paras also came out in the open to talk about it.

While the matter has now cooled down and Paras is all set for his new journey with Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Sagar Parekh has been roped in to play Samar in the show.

We all know that Paras shared a great bond with so many of his co-stars from the show and Nidhi Shah is one of them.

Nidhi plays the role of Kinjal Shah in the show who is Samar's sister-in-law.

The viewers were in love with this beautiful devar-bhabhi jodi.

And now, ever since Paras has left the show, we don't get to see him hanging out with his co-stars.

But now, the actor has finally got a chance to meet one of his co-stars which is Nidhi after a long time.

The actor shared a heartwarming picture with Nidhi.

Take a look:

Well, we are sure that Paras and Nidhi must have reminisced their good old days, after all, they have spent such a long time together.

The viewers would love to see Paras and Nidhi soon together on-screen.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

