AWW! Paras Kalnawat reveals his feelings about Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat was a part of the most popular show Anupamaa as her son Samar, until recently he quit the show and became a contestant on the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 on Colors TV.

He was on the show for 2 years and was immensely loved by the audience but due to some differences with the director and production, he walked out.

The first episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 aired last weekend and the audience quite loved Paras Kalnawat’s performance. The judges feel he can be a good competition for the other contestants.

He recently took to Instagram and shared a story where he asked his followers to ask him a question. The fans asked him a lot of questions, like if he knows how to cook, if he is a vegetarian, if he is dating someone, how he deals with hatred. He gave interesting answers to all of them.

One of the questions was “Nora se milke kaisa laga”, (how did you feel after meeting Nora). To this he said “matt poocho, I feel shy”. The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 judge Nora Fatehi even danced with the actor on stage after his performance and thought that he was really handsome. This made Paras go all red and started to blush.

Paras is a huge fan of the talented dancer Nora Fatehi. He even stood outside her vanity once for almost 2 hours waiting for her.

Check out the story here:

