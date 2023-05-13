Aww! Parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth twin in their cool maternity photoshoot; netizens say “Absolutely stunning “

MUMBAI :Hindi cinema actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been married for nearly 5 years are finally going to embrace parenthood. The adorable couple are all set to welcome their first child soon and recently took to social media to announce the same.

The couple recently had a cool maternity shoot where both Ishita and Vatsal are twinning in peach and white. While the Drishyam actress wore a heavenly high slit gown, the Hostel actor wore the same colored suit and looked quite dashing. Ishita shared the shoot video on her Instagram account and wrote, “No words to express this feeling”

Actress Tanvi Thakker commented, “Omggg this is gorgeous”, Actress Amita Pathak Sachar wrote, “Omg you guyz @ishidutta n @vatsalsheth … god bless you guyz.”

Their fans poured in their love as well. One wrote, “Cutest couple ever! Congrats”, Another one wrote, “MasyaALLAH ishita mom” another one wrote, “Choti dutta loading” one wrote, “My this couple remain like this and be happy always”

Check out the post below;

The couple have now finally announced on social media that they are going to be parents soon. Ishita said, “We are very excited and not exactly prepared, but we are looking forward to it. Every day is a new day. The body is going through a different experience.”

Vatsal added, “We have been married for five years, but we hadn’t made a conscious decision to have children only after we are settled in our careers. Just like marriage is a milestone, having a child is another milestone. Work keeps happening and you continue to work hard, but welcoming our baby will definitely be the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in our lives.”

Ishita adds, “I got to know about it in the morning and was waiting for Vatsal to come home. Initially, I wanted to plan something big and share the good news with him, but then I could not wait and told him as soon as he got home.”

