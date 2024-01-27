Aww! Parineetii's Tanvi Dogra goes on a dinner date to celebrate THIS special person’s birthday, check it out

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it.
Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev. 

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now shared a sweet video where she is celebrating her father’s birthday. Tanvi’s other family members are also seen in the video, including her brother and sister.

Take a look at her stories here;

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 

