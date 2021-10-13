AWW! Priya loses her sleep worrying about Ram all night in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that started airing more than a month ago is witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers recently saw Ram and Priya's wedding celebrations and all the drama that went on amid all that.

However, it seems things are not going to be easy for both of them post-wedding.

And now, the makers are gearing up for Akshay and Shivina's wedding track.

Well, we all know that Ram and Priya's wedding track went on quite long.

The viewers were left at the edge of the seat with each and every episode.

The audiences have seen a lot in the past few episodes.

And now that Ram and Priya are married, the viewers can expect constant nok-jhok and a lot of adorable moments between the two.

We have seen how Ram and Priya are not in love with each other and this wedding was only a compromise for them for the sake of their family's happiness.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see Ram and Priya staying at Priya's house for the wedding rituals.

However, Priya loses her sleep seeing Ram's condition.

Priya knows that Ram can't sleep without AC and she is not able to see Ram's condition.

While Ram is trying to adjust, Priya is feeling bad for him.

Take a look:

In spite of not being in love, Ram and Priya care for each other and have started understanding each other.

It will be interesting to see how these two find love in each other.

Priya will give Ram a frame with a nice slice of life quote.

