AWW! Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are very much a couple; READ MORE

MUMBAI: Television actors Priyank Sharma and Benfasha Soonawalla have had their share of ups and downs in their relationship. In April 2020, the two had officially announced their relationship to the world through their social media profiles, where they had posted pictures with each other and wrote the word ‘confirmation’ in the caption with hearts. But a few months later, they deleted everything which led to speculations of their break-up.

So while it was assumed that the two had gone their separate ways, we have now found out that they are very much together.



A few days ago Priyank was in Bhopal and we spotted him at a gym in the city. When we spoke to him, he said had come there for a break. In fact, he admitted that he was there to meet Benfasha who has been shooting in Indore and Bhopal for a project. Apparently, Priyank came to surprise her for Valentine’s Day. He then stayed on in the city for a few days and spent spend some quality time with her.

Also read: Prachi Thakur and Gauransh Bhardwaj roped in for Pratigya 2

The two partied together as well with their friends. However, when we asked Priyank about his relationship with Benafsha, he preferred to keep mum. Looks like the two now want to keep their personal life under wraps.



Priyank and Benafsha knew each other before they had entered Bigg Boss 11's house and inside the house, their friendship turned into love. In the past, of course, the two used to openly talk about their relationship. In a previous interview, Priyank had said, “Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips

Also read: Sudeep Sarangi to feature in Shyam Benegal's International movie titled Bangabandhu

Credits: TOI