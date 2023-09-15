AWW! Rahul Vaidya's wife Disha Parmar and newborn baby girl gets the sweetest welcome in the house

Rahul and Disha are definitely enjoying the new phase and now, we all are waiting for the couple to soon reveal their daughter's face to the world.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 13:00
Rahul

MUMBAI:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are on cloud nine since the couple announced their pregnancy to the world. 

The duo shared the good news a few months ago on social media making everyone jump with joy. 

It was in one of his recent interviews where Rahul had mentioned that Disha was due between 19th to 25th September.

Luckily, a few days later, Rahul and Disha welcomed their little princess and the singer was quite elated. 

Rahul shared the news on social media welcoming a baby girl during Ganesh Chaturthi which made this festival extra special. 

A few days after her delivery, Disha was finally discharged from the hospital and the new mommy along with their little princess got a grand welcome to their house. 

Rahul shared a heartwarming video where he was seen taking Disha and their little one home. 

The singer's house was beautifully decorated for their princess' welcome. 

ALSO READ: Heartwarming! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first public appearance with newborn daughter on Rahul's birthday in Mumbai

The pink decor was simply beautiful. Rahul and Disha's happiness was clearly seen as they stepped into the new phase. 

 

 

Congratulations wishes have been pouring in for the new mommy and daddy from their near and dear ones. 

Well, Rahul and Disha are definitely enjoying this new phase and now, we all are waiting for the couple to soon reveal their daughter's face to the world. 

Rahul recently clocked his 36th birthday on 23rd September. 

Here's wishing all the very best to Rahul and Disha for their new journey as parents!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Disha Parmar opens up about the magical experience of motherhood; Says 'The way she looks into my eyes...'

