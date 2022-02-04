Aww… Rakhi Sawant is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her: Raj Kundra

MUMBAI: When Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content, Rakhi Sawant had spoken in his favour.

While talking to the media, she had bashed all those people judging Raj Kundra on the basis of the reports. Rakhi had said, "I feel very sad for Raj Kundra ji. But time does not always favour you. One should always look inwards. Please don’t judge Raj Kundra. I stand by Shilpa Shetty. Please go and judge your reality show."

Rakhi Sawant had also slammed people for invading Shilpa Shetty's privacy. She had said, "Are sharam karo, unko shanti se jeene do" (Have some shame, let them live peacefully).

Raj Kundra was released on bail after spending two months behind the bars. Talking about Rakhi Sawant, she shared a love-hate equation with Shamita Shetty inside the Bigg Boss 15 house but everything seems to be good between the two. They were all seen spending a lovely time at Shamita Shetty's birthday brunch on February 2.

Rakhi Sawant met Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra at Shamita's birthday brunch. Rakhi recorded a video with Raj Kundra and called him to be her "brother." Raj Kundra was overwhelmed to receive the love and affection from Rakhi Sawant and said, "This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She is the only person who has stood up for what's right."

Rakhi thanked him and said that he is her brother forever.

CREDIT: TOI