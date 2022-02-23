AWW! Ram decides to give Priya the most VALUABLE thing and it has a connection with his mother in Sony TV's BAde Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has never failed to impress us.

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya have developed major misunderstandings which took a toll on their relationship.

Ram and Priya's relationship dynamic has changed a lot and the viewers are now waiting to see their love story progressing.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Ram will be discussing with Aditya about something special he has planned for Priya.

A small celebration is set to take in the Kapoor house where Priya's chooda ceremony will be done where she can remove the red bangles that she was wearing till now.

On this special occasion, Ram decides to give Priya the bangles of his late mother.

Adi will be extremely happy to see how Ram decided to give a thoughtful gift to Priya.

On the other hand, Mahendra will lash out at Priya as his attempt to kill Ram failed.

Sara will be recording all this and Mahendra will see this.

He will panic and in return raise his hand on Sara.

Priya will come to Sara's rescue and give an open challenge to Mahendra.

Priya will tell him that she will expose him at any cost in front of everyone.

Is a new dhamaka set to happen at Priya's chooda ceremony? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.

