Aww! Raqesh Bapat reacts to Shamita Shetty’s ‘Aho Aika Na’ comment

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met each other on Bigg Boss OTT, and have continued to make headlines even after the show is over. But while Shamita recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house along with Prateek Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt, Raqesh is in the outside world. And most certainly, the two are missing each other.

Inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, housemates are leaving no chance to tease Shamita. It so happened that Jay Bhanushali suggested to her that she should start behaving like a typical Marathi bride/wife. She asked her to translate ‘Hey please listen’ in Marathi. Shamita then followed him - looked at the camera, blushed and said, 'Aaho, aaika na.'

Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya and others then teased her for her attempt at it. Without a doubt, the love and the budding romance were clearly emoted through her expressions.

Furthermore, Tejasswi Prakash asked Shamita to make ‘pohe’, to which she agreed and said that she will hire a cook for Raqesh, who is very fond of food. After all this, Jay started teasing Shamita as “Shamita Raqesh Bapat," leaving the actress red-faced.

Shamita’s team posted the clip on her Instagram account and wrote, “ऐकलं कां? @ijaybhanushali @tejasswiprakash @sahilshroff1 @umarriazz91 @vidhiipandya @donalbisht”

But what caught everyone's eye and attention is Raqesh's comment below it.

The actor merrily reciprocated the gesture, and wrote, "Hooo aaikla.. kanda pohe awaits."

Credit: SpotBoye