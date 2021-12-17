Aww…Rashami Desai CONFESSES having ‘FEELINGS’ for Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Post the entry of wild card entrants among which Rashami Desai is also a part of, there have been many fights and controversies brewing in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

There have been some sparks blowing between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz off late and looks like there is love brewing between the two.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale were fighting, Rashami made the comment, 'ungli doge toh haath pakdenge hi.' Umar Riaz asked Rashami to not speak a single word in this matter, and asked her to stay out of it.

However, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a showdown where the latter accused her of using her as a mouthpiece in Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena further said, she's got Umar Riaz as her spokesperson in Bigg Boss 15. This did not stop here, and the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress further said, "13 mein uske (Sidharth) peeche padi thi, yahan iske (Umar) peeche padi hai." (In season 13, you were behind him 'Sidharth Shukla'' and now you are behind him 'Umar Riaz')

This left Rashami Desai very angry and she asked Devoleena to not speak things about the previous season, and also questioned her for staying quiet when Abhijeet used cuss words against Shamita Shetty. Rashami, then looked at Umar, who was seated on the sofa, held him and said, "I love you" twice to sarcastically prove to Devoleena that she's right. Umar asked Rashami to calm down and sit aside.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai were lying down in the garden area and Tejasswi asked her if she feels anything for Umar Riaz. Rashami Desai replied, 'I like him' but I am scared. She further said that she has no clue about what Umar feels for her (Ab uske mann mein kya hai mujhe nahin pata).

Tejasswi said that Umar is a nice guy, and told Rashami that even she and Karan Kundrra are sailing in the same boat.

