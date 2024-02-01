Aww!!! Reem Shaikh shares her best memories from 2023; says ‘genuinely content despite being unwell and on a drip’

Reem mentioned that she was driving towards her favourite café and she realized how she was genuinely content with all that life has to offer her despite being unwell and on a drip recently!
Reem Shaikh

MUMBAI : Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities in the television industry. She was recently seen playing the role of Isha opposite Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani in the Beyond Dreams show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The actress started her career as a child artist and later she gained immense stardom with her stint in Zee TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta. She was later seen in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan and post her stint in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, fans have been waiting for her next project. 

(Also Read: What! Reem Shaikh reveals why she unfollowed Zain Imam on social media, “one way of removing our anger is…”

Just like all mango people and celebrities, Reem also celebrated this festivity and welcomed 2024 with open arms. But along with that, she has taken to social media to cherish all the beautiful memories that she made in 2023 which comprised of a lot of happy moments along with some with tears and some goodbyes.

Take a look at her post below:


 

We wish Reem a good and healthy life this 2024 and hope that she recovers soon and is back in the best of her health!

Shower your love for Reem in the comment section below! 

(Also Read:Are Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Avneet Kaur Being Approached To Play The Lead Role In the Show Imlie?

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi news and OTT projects. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite Bollywood and television celebrities.
 

