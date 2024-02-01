Aww!!! Reem Shaikh shares her best memories from 2023; says ‘genuinely content despite being unwell and on a drip’

MUMBAI : Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities in the television industry. She was recently seen playing the role of Isha opposite Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani in the Beyond Dreams show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The actress started her career as a child artist and later she gained immense stardom with her stint in Zee TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta. She was later seen in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan and post her stint in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, fans have been waiting for her next project.

Just like all mango people and celebrities, Reem also celebrated this festivity and welcomed 2024 with open arms. But along with that, she has taken to social media to cherish all the beautiful memories that she made in 2023 which comprised of a lot of happy moments along with some with tears and some goodbyes.

Reem mentioned that she was driving towards her favourite café and she realized how she was genuinely content with all that life has to offer her despite being unwell and on a drip recently!

Take a look at her post below:

We wish Reem a good and healthy life this 2024 and hope that she recovers soon and is back in the best of her health!

